Lamar Jackson Reacts To Ravens' Acquisition Of Odell Beckham Jr.

Baltimore Ravens fans may have gotten double good news on Sunday (April 10) amid the signing of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens tweeted a screengrab of Beckham Facetiming quarterback Lamar Jackson shortly after his announcement, serving as the most positive information regarding the former MVP's recent uncertain future with the franchise. The two were also reported to be spotted at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach on Sunday night.

Multiple reports also indicated that Beckham wouldn't have signed with the Ravens without knowing that Jackson intended to stay in Baltimore, despite the quarterback having announced his trade request publicly last month.

The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract prior to the franchise tag deadline. A non-exclusive franchise tag allows Baltimore to have the option to either match another team's offer to sign Jackson or receive trade compensation.