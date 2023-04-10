Lamar Jackson Reacts To Ravens' Acquisition Of Odell Beckham Jr.
By Jason Hall
April 10, 2023
Baltimore Ravens fans may have gotten double good news on Sunday (April 10) amid the signing of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The Ravens tweeted a screengrab of Beckham Facetiming quarterback Lamar Jackson shortly after his announcement, serving as the most positive information regarding the former MVP's recent uncertain future with the franchise. The two were also reported to be spotted at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach on Sunday night.
Multiple reports also indicated that Beckham wouldn't have signed with the Ravens without knowing that Jackson intended to stay in Baltimore, despite the quarterback having announced his trade request publicly last month.
The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract prior to the franchise tag deadline. A non-exclusive franchise tag allows Baltimore to have the option to either match another team's offer to sign Jackson or receive trade compensation.
Beckham and the Ravens reportedly agreed to a one-year deal "worth up to 18 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023
"More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens: $13.835 million signing bonus $1.165 million base salary $3M in reachable incentives So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu," Pelissero tweeted.
More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2023
$13.835 million signing bonus
$1.165 million base salary
$3M in reachable incentives
So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://t.co/z6S8tkjvP1
The #Jets had planned to host Odell Beckham Jr on a visit starting tonight. Baltimore stepped up with money. Now he’s a member of the #Ravens. https://t.co/o68vdU4f8h— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023
Beckham was acquired by the Rams midway through the 2021 season and recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during his final eight regular-season games. The former LSU standout was selected by the New York Giants at No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 NFL season.