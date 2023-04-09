Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Free Agency Decision

By Jason Hall

April 9, 2023

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. announced his decision to join the Baltimore Ravens in a post shared on his Instagram account Sunday (April 9).

Beckham shared a photo of his son, Zydn, wearing a Ravens hat and jersey with the caption, "Flock..." The Ravens confirmed the move shortly after Beckham's post.

".@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr.," the Ravens tweeted.

Beckham and the Ravens reportedly agreed to a one-year deal "worth up to 18 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

"More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens: $13.835 million signing bonus $1.165 million base salary $3M in reachable incentives So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu," Pelissero tweeted.

Beckham was reportedly scheduled to visit with the New York Jets Sunday night before announcing his decision.

"The #Jets had planned to host Odell Beckham Jr on a visit starting tonight. Baltimore stepped up with money. Now he’s a member of the #Ravens," Rapoport tweeted.

Beckham was acquired by the Rams midway through the 2021 season and recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during his final eight regular-season games. The former LSU standout was selected by the Giants at No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 NFL season.

Beckham's decision to join the Ravens comes amid uncertainty regarding quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the franchise after Baltimore placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on him and Jackson later revealing that he requested a trade. A non-exclusive franchise tag allows Baltimore to have the option to either match another team's offer to sign Jackson or receive trade compensation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.