Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Free Agency Decision

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. announced his decision to join the Baltimore Ravens in a post shared on his Instagram account Sunday (April 9).

Beckham shared a photo of his son, Zydn, wearing a Ravens hat and jersey with the caption, "Flock..." The Ravens confirmed the move shortly after Beckham's post.

".@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr.," the Ravens tweeted.

Beckham and the Ravens reportedly agreed to a one-year deal "worth up to 18 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

"More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens: $13.835 million signing bonus $1.165 million base salary $3M in reachable incentives So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu," Pelissero tweeted.