Rob Gronkowski Addresses NFL Comeback Speculation

Rob Gronkowski said he has no plans of making a second NFL return during an interview with TMZ Sports' Mojo Muhtadi and Michael Babcock airing on Monday (April 10).

"There's no chance anymore," Gronkowski said. "I'm happily retired."

Gronkowski, 33, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said he's been playing pickleball since his second retirement from the NFL.

"I beat my brother, Chris, who plays with pros, and my other brother, Gordon, who plays with pros too!" Gronkowski said. "And I beat 'em with an average Joe -- my other brother, Glenn G., was my partner!"

"So, I'm happily retired. I'm still competing, I'm still winning, so I don't even need to go back to football."

Gronkowski officially announced his retirement last June in a post shared on his social media accounts.