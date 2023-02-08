Tom Brady Might Be Teaming Up With Rob Gronkowski Again

Rob Gronkowski said he's excited to once again being teammates with his longtime former quarterback Tom Brady as part of FOX Sports' NFL broadcast team and acknowledged the "possibility" of the two being paired together at some point.

"That's definitely a possibility for sure, being with Tom for so long and now we're going to be at FOX together," Gronk said during FOX Sports' Super Bowl Media Day on Tuesday (February 7) via NFL.com. "There really hasn't been any plans or anything or any talks about it, but that definitely could be a possibility. We could banter back and forth in some way, somehow, maybe do a couple promos together or whatever it is. That will be down the road. Time will have to tell with that."

Earlier this week, Brady announced he won't begin his new gig with FOX Sports until the 2024 NFL season. The 45-year-old said he plans to use the next year to prepare for his upcoming role as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst, having signed a record-setting contract that was said to take effect "immediately following his playing career" last May.

Gronkowski initially joined FOX Sports' NFL broadcast team after his first retirement in 2019, following his last Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots. The tight end then came out of retirement after being convinced by Brady -- who had previously spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, including eight with Gronkowski -- to join him as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after signing with the franchise.

The duo won Super Bowl LV during their first season with the Bucs, having previously won Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII as members of the Patriots. Brady initially announced his retirement, then un-retirement last offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account last Wednesday (February 1).