Body Of Tacoma Pilot Recovered After Plane Disappeared From Radar

Rod Collen, the Tacoma, Washington pilot who's been missing since early March, has been found dead inside his wrecked plane on Monday, April 10, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Air and search crews located and identified Collen's 2006 Cessna T182 Turbo Skylane in a densely-wooded area near Queets.

"The pilot was discovered deceased inside the aircraft, likely dying upon impact. He had been missing for 36 days," officials wrote. No word on what caused the plane crash, but officials have data indicating the aircraft took a "nosedive-like descent."

Collen, a 52-year-old longtime pilot, flew his plane out of Tacoma Narrows Airport on Monday, March 6, but his plane abruptly fell off the radar roughly 45 minutes into the flight. Search and rescue crews from various agencies spent weeks trying to find the missing pilot and his plane in a 36-square-mile wooded area.

Audrey Collen, Rod's daughter, shared the news on her Facebook page, as well.

"It is with a heavy heart that I report that my dad's remains and his plane wreckage were found this morning," she wrote.