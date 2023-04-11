Kliff Kingsbury's Next Coaching Move Made Official

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's next coaching move has been made official.

University of Southern California head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Kingsbury's hiring as a senior offensive analyst on Tuesday (April 11).

"We're excited to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football mind to our program," Riley said via USCTrojans.com.

Kingsbury, who played quarterback at Texas Tech and as an NFL backup, had previously worked as a quarterbacks coach -- as well as an offensive coordinator -- at Houston and later Texas A&M, as well as the head coach at his alma matter. The 43-year-old will now work with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, having previously coached several top collegiate quarterbacks