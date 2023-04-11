Kliff Kingsbury's Next Coaching Move Made Official

By Jason Hall

April 11, 2023

NFL: JAN 01 Cardinals at Falcons
Photo: Getty Images

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's next coaching move has been made official.

University of Southern California head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Kingsbury's hiring as a senior offensive analyst on Tuesday (April 11).

"We're excited to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football mind to our program," Riley said via USCTrojans.com.

Kingsbury, who played quarterback at Texas Tech and as an NFL backup, had previously worked as a quarterbacks coach -- as well as an offensive coordinator -- at Houston and later Texas A&M, as well as the head coach at his alma matter. The 43-year-old will now work with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, having previously coached several top collegiate quarterbacks

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.