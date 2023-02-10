Ex-Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Interviews For New NFL Job: Report

By Jason Hall

February 10, 2023

NFL: JAN 01 Cardinals at Falcons
Photo: Getty Images

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will reportedly interview for the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator position on Friday (February 10), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

The reported interview follows reports that new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans hired Kingsbury's former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals last month, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport described as feeling "more like a mutual parting than anything." The 43-year-old had signed an extension running through the 2027 in March 2022, coming off his best season as the Cardinals' head coach since being hired in 2019.

Arizona finished the 2021 season with an 11-6 record for second-place in the NFC West, before being eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card playoff round.

The Cardinals had improved their record from the previous season during Kingsbury's past two seasons, finishing with a 5-10-1 record during his first season and 8-8 in 2020.

But the team fell short of expectations in 2022, finishing with a 4-13 record, which was the third worst among all 32 NFL teams and missed the playoffs for the third time in Kingsbury's four-year coaching tenure.

Kingsbury was hired by Arizona in 2019 after the franchise had fired former head coach Steve Wilks after just one season in 2018. The former NFL quarterback had previously served as the head coach at Texas Tech for six seasons, as well as stints as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Houston and Texas A&M.

