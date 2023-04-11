“I feel like I’m showing off a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven’t really seen yet," she continued. "I love using the old samples of [TLC’s] ‘No Scrubs’ and [Trillville’s] ‘Some Cut’ to mix in some playful energy as well.”



"What It Is (Block Boy)" is the newest addition to Doechii's catalog that's been driving her fans wild. Since her debut under Top Dawg Entertainment's roster last year, the young rapper-singer has garnered plenty of attention from the industry's finest artists. Her rare sound and unique flows has captivated the likes of Babyface, Missy Elliott and SZA, who've all worked with the artist over the past year. Powerful singles "Crazy" and "Persuasive" took the 2023 Rising Artist To Watch to new levels. She performed both records on high-profile stages like the 2022 BET Awards and NBA's Opening Night. Following the success of both singles, Doechii included them on her debut EP she / her / black b*tch, which dropped via Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records last August.



"To be honest, I just feel like, ever since I really got into the industry and I stepped into my power, a lot of people have tried to make me feel like I was a b***h," Doechii told iHeartRadio. "Like I'm not meant to be here like I'm not qualified because of where I'm from and nobody knows where I'm from and s**t like that. I just wanted to make an EP that felt powerful for Black women, that's really it."



Doechii, born Jaylah Hickmon, has quickly become popular act in the music industry. Before she was signed, Doechii dropped three enticing projects Coven Music Session, Vol. 1 (2019), Oh The Places You'll Go (2020) and Bra-Less (2021). In addition to working with legends, she also knocked out collaboration with labelmates like Isaiah Rashad and other dope artists like Smino and Ravyn Lenae.

