2 Messages In Bottles Reach Texas Beach After Floating Thousands Of Miles
By Dani Medina
April 12, 2023
It's not every day that you find a message in a bottle, let alone two. But that's exactly what happened on a Texas beach, where two bottles washed ashore after traveling thousands of miles across the sea in a rare occurrence that would make The Police proud.
The Mission-Aransas Reserve is no stranger to finding strange things washing ashore the Texas Padre Island National Seashore and this time is no different. The nonprofit said that not one, but two messages in bottles were found within one week during their routine beach surveys.
The first bottle revealed a note from someone named Madi Whalen dated June 13, 2022. Madi, 18, who is originally from Kansas City, Missouri, was on vacation at the Grand Palladium Resort in Jamaica when she wrote and released the letter into the ocean. She said in the letter she graduated high school a month prior and was on vacation with two of her best friends, who apparently also wrote letters included in the bottle.
"Today was our last full day here," Madi wrote. "I really enjoyed it. It's nice to have no responsibilities for a while for once. I'm excited to go home and see my family again though. I wish I had some good secrets or something to share, but I don't really. I wonder where our letters will end up." She also included her contact info, urging whomever found the letter to reach out to her.
The other letter in the same bottle was from Madi's friend Easton, who shared that her favorite movie is Dazed and Confused. "My two best gals and I are on holiday in Jamaica and decided to leave a message in a bottle for someone special. I leave for university soon after we get back and I'd like not to," she wrote.
The second message in a bottle is a little less easier to read. Only half of the letter is visible, but it clearly mentions Galveston Island State Park, so maybe this one didn't travel as far as Madi's.
"We usually find that messages in a bottle that use pencil and in a dark bottle are preserved the best. Pen fades, especially in a clear bottle," Mission-Aransas Reserve said.