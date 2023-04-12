It's not every day that you find a message in a bottle, let alone two. But that's exactly what happened on a Texas beach, where two bottles washed ashore after traveling thousands of miles across the sea in a rare occurrence that would make The Police proud.

The Mission-Aransas Reserve is no stranger to finding strange things washing ashore the Texas Padre Island National Seashore and this time is no different. The nonprofit said that not one, but two messages in bottles were found within one week during their routine beach surveys.

The first bottle revealed a note from someone named Madi Whalen dated June 13, 2022. Madi, 18, who is originally from Kansas City, Missouri, was on vacation at the Grand Palladium Resort in Jamaica when she wrote and released the letter into the ocean. She said in the letter she graduated high school a month prior and was on vacation with two of her best friends, who apparently also wrote letters included in the bottle.