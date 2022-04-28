Creepy Dolls 'Won't Stop Showing Up' On Texas Beaches

In recent weeks, beautiful blue creatures, dolphins and shell-like worms have washed ashore on Texas beaches. Now, researchers are concerned about the number of dolls washing up on the shore.

Yes, dolls. Creepy ones. All the time. They won't stop.

While researchers at the Mission-Aransas Reserve scope out the shoreline — about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi — they find lots of debris. Among the strange things found on the 40-mile stretch of beach, creepy dolls are one of the most common, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"Every day is something new. Just when you think you’ve found everything that could possibly wash up on shore, something else comes up," director Jace Tunnell told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. When the team finds an interesting piece of debris on the beach, they document it on the Reserve's Facebook page. Tunnell said there have been 30 dolls that popped up since he started keeping count.

The first doll they found was the head of a sex doll. "I posted a picture of it and I didn’t realize that’s what it was. We got a lot of followers on the page after that," Tunnell said. The head was purchased for $35 and the proceeds were donated to a sea turtle rescue program.

As the Mission-Aransas Reserve continues to document these crazy finds on Facebook, commenters keep wondering why. The UT Marine Science Institute found the Texas Coastal Bend region is a "junk magnet."

"Texas coastal bend beaches get 10 times the amount of trash … than any other beach in the Gulf of Mexico," Tunnell said. This is because of a "loop current" that extends from the Yucatan Peninsula to Florida and pushes debris toward the Coastal Bend.

Tunnell told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the dolls they find are collected to be sold at a yearly fundraising auction.

You can see photos of some of the creepy dolls found at the Mission-Aransas Reserve below: