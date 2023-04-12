Fat Joe, Rick Ross & The LOX Join Forces For NBA Playoffs Anthem 'The Game'

Set Free, a DJ who founded the iconic AND1 Mixtapes, helped bring Rozay, Joey Crack and the Yonkers rap group together for the record. Each artist acts as an ambassador for teams that will participate in this year's playoff games. New York natives The LOX and Fat Joe represent both the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets while Ross reps hard for the Miami Heat.



“Living like I’m Young Thugga, winning shot at the buzzer/Do it all for my n****s, VIP for my mother," Rozay raps. "This one just for the books/Top off just for the looks, I’m rocking my jewels/We have similar dreams but make different mistakes."



“There’s nothing like the feeling of being in the building/All of a sudden the good guys turn into the villains," Jadakiss spits. "Pure satisfaction inside of the action/ See it in the games, feel it in the captions/ This is full-contact, winning is a contract."



"The Game" arrives just in time for the NBA Play-In Tournament, which tips off on April 12. The fresh track is expected to appear during commercial breaks of ESPN’s Play-In broadcasts throughout the playoffs. Watch the official highlight reel-style music video for "The Game" below.