Louis Tomlinson Cancels Part Of 'Faith In The Future' World Tour

Louis Tomlinson has canceled the Asian leg of his "Faith in the Future" world tour days before his first scheduled performance in Japan.

The tour dates were scrapped due to "unforeseen circumstances and reasons beyond our control," the notice on his website states. Everyone who purchased tickets will be eligible for refunds from their point of purchase.

"Absolutely gutted we couldn’t make it out to the shows this month. I’ll be back! I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart to anyone affected," Tomlinson tweeted over the weekend.

He was scheduled to perform in Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore from April 17 to 27.