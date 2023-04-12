Saquon Barkley Won't Sign Franchise Tag: Report

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly won't sign his franchise tag and will, therefore, be ineligible to participate in the Giants' offseason program set to begin on Monday (April 17), a source with knowledge of the situation told Newsday's Kimberly Jones on Wednesday (April 12).

The Giants placed a non-exclusive franchise tag worth $10.091 million on Barkley in March as the two sides continued to negotiate on a long-term deal, with conversations dating back to the team's bye week last November. Giants co-owner John Mara said he's spoken to Barkley during the offseason and claims the running back expressed his desire to stay with the franchise for the remainder of his career.

“We had a very good conversation,” Mara said at the NFL's annual league meetings last month via Newsday. “I told him how much I wanted him here, wanted him to be a Giant. My dream is that he play his whole career as a Giant like Eli did, like Strahan did, like Tiki did. And I mentioned to him: Look what they're doing off the field now. I think he would like that as well.”