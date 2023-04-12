Twitter Reacts To YouTube TV's High Cost For NFL Sunday Ticket Package

Numerous NFL fans shared their displeasure on social media after YouTube TV announced high Sunday Ticket package prices for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

The streaming service, which exclusively acquired the rights to Sunday Ticket, the NFL's subscription package offering the full slate of out-of-market games -- in 2022, announced that current subscribers can subscribe to the Base Plan at a presale price of $249 for the entire season if purchased by June 6; $349 per season if purchased after June 6; $289 per season if bundled with the NFL RedZone channel if purchased before June 6; and $389 per season if bundled with the RedZone package if purchased after June 6 in a blog posted on Tuesday (April 11).

Additionally, prices for non-YouTube TV subscribers include $349 per season if purchased by June 6; $449 per season if purchased after June 6; $389 per season if bundled with the RedZone and purchased by June 6; and $489 per season if bundled with RedZone after June 6.

Several Twitter users joked about the shockingly high cost of Sunday Ticket following the announcement.