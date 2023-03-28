NFL Approves New Number Rule; First Player Announces Intention To Change

The National Football League approved a new rule to allow all players, excluding offensive and defensive linemen, to wear the jersey No. 0 beginning in 2023 during the league meetings in Arizona on Tuesday (March 28), sources informed of the decision confirmed to NFL.com.

The rule change was proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month and builds on the previous change to allow all non-linemen to wear numbers 1-49 agreed to during the 2021 league meetings. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was recently reinstated after a yearlong suspension, was the first player to announce his intention to wear No. 0 next season.

"Excited to be the first @Jaguars player to wear zero - shout out to @JagsEquip! #ReadyToWork," Ridley tweeted.