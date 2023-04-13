Drake Bell Found Hours After He Was Reported Missing

By Sarah Tate

April 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Drake Bell is no longer missing, according to Florida police.

The Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed around 1:30 p.m. ET that law enforcement officials were in contact with the Drake & Josh star hours after he was reported missing, saying that he is "safe." No other details were released at that time.

On Thursday (April 13), the Daytona Beach Police Department reported the actor, whose real name is Jared Bell, was considered "missing and endangered." The department addressed comments that the report was a hoax, insisting that his disappearance was "legitimate."

Bell was seen enjoying time with his nearly 2-year-old son just one day before he was reported missing. According to TMZ, the Drake & Josh actor was spotted at SeaWorld in Orlando with his son, Jeremy, whom he welcomed with wife Janet Von Schmeling in June 2021. Bell married Von Schmeling in 2018, but in January 2023, it was reported that the couple had separated after four years of marriage and would likely get divorced, per BBC.

A witness told TMZ that he approached the 36-year-old former Nickelodeon star to say he was a fan, adding that Bell was soft spoken and nice and that he seemed fine.

