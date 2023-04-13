If you're a dessert lover — and how can you not be? — get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth. Why waste your time on subpar desserts? Cheapism compiled a list of the best dessert in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint!

"Some states even have their own official designated desserts, while others have regional specialties you won’t want to miss when visiting, and others just reign supreme when it comes to preparing the dish at hand," the blog wrote about its list, which features the best desserts to sample in every state across the U.S.

In Kentucky, the best dessert is the Derby Pie from The Brown Hotel in Louisville. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Derby Pie, created in 1954 by the Kern family of Kern’s Kitchen is a secret recipe the bakery still produces in small batches. The pie combines chocolate, walnuts, and a light crust and is often associated with the Kentucky Derby. The Kerns family has trademarked the name and now offers their pie at a range of locations like the historic Brown Hotel, where you can get a slice of the pie and also taste the state’s signature hot brown that was invented there.

The runner-up for best dessert are Bourbon Balls from Evan Williams Bourbon in Louisville.

Check out the full report.