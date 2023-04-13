Pete Davidson Debuts 'Bupkis' Trailer, Speaks On Leaving 'SNL' & More

By Tony M. Centeno

April 13, 2023

Pete Davidson
Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson is giving fans an exclusive look at his upcoming TV series "Bupkis" for Peacock.

On Thursday, April 13, the actor-comedian debuted the first trailer following his new interview with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God. Leading up to the trailer, Pete and Uncle Charla discussed how he came up with the idea for the show. Davidson said he began writing the show about three years ago while he was still a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." After he bragged about the star-studded cast, Davidson actually admitted he was scared to leave NBC's iconic sketch comedy show.

"I was terrifed to leave SNL because I was there for 8 years and it was like a third of my life and it felt very comfortable," Davidson said. "It was like graduating school and it was really scary because you're on your own... it was pretty scary."

"Bupkis" is a comedy show based on Davidson's life in the limelight. The hilarious cast includes Joe Pesci as his grandfather and Edie Falco as his mother. In addition to those legends, the show also features appearances from Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Brad Garrett, Ray Romano, Simon Rex, Bobby Cannavale, Steve Buscemi, Cam'ron, Method Man, MGK, Jadakiss, Chris O'Donnell, LaLa Anthony, John Mulvaney, and Charlamagne Tha God. In the trailer, we can see some of the most comical scenes from the series.

Following his exit from SNL, Davidson has been apart of several films including Bodies Bodies Bodies and The King of Staten Island. He's also expected to appear in the upcoming Transformers film. "Bupkis" is set to premiere on Peacock on May 4.

Check out the full interview and see the trailer below.

