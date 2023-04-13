Where You Can Find Colorado's Best Desserts

Many states and regions carve out their identity through their food. Think cheesesteaks, deep dish pizza, and barbecue styles for example. Desserts are no different with some cities and locations getting a reputation from these delicious treats, from unique flavors of ice cream and pies to creations you won't find anywhere else.

That's why Cheapism picked the top two desserts in every state since there are so many delightful treats to pick from.

According to the website, Colorado's top dessert is Palisade peach pie from Kokopelli Farm Market in Palisade! The runner-up is root beer floats from Tommyknocker Brewery and Pub in Idaho Springs.

Writers also explained why they picked these two:

"Palisade peaches are one of Colorado’s summer perks, known for their incredibly juicy and sweet flavor thanks to the state’s bright sunlight. You’ll find them showcased fresh and in desserts ranging from pies to melbas, ice creams, cobblers and more. Kokopelli has been growing fruit in Palisade since 1979 and is known for its hand-picked organic peaches, cherries, apricots, and plums. The farm market is most famous for fried peach pies, but also makes delectable fresh pies with chunks of peaches. While root beer floats have several origin stories around it, one states that Frank Wisner created it in the 1800s after noticing the state’s mountain peaks look like ice cream floating in soda. Tommyknocker brews its own root beer and tops their famous root beer float with two scoops of vanilla ice cream."

Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.