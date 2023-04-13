Where You Can Find Florida's Best Desserts

Many states and regions carve out their identity through their food. Think cheesesteaks, deep dish pizza, and barbecue styles for example. Desserts are no different with some cities and locations getting a reputation from these delicious treats, from unique flavors of ice cream and pies to creations you won't find anywhere else.

That's why Cheapism picked the top two desserts in every state since there are so many delightful treats to pick from.

According to the website, Florida's top dessert is key lime pie from Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe! The runner-up was strawberry shortcake at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

Writers also explained why they picked these two:

"Key lime pie is known for its sweet and tart flavor. The pie includes a custard of Key lime juice, condensed milk, and eggs on a buttery graham cracker crust. At Kermit’s try it as a slice, frozen, dipped in chocolate, or on a stick. The Florida house and Senate recently voted to make strawberry shortcake — a biscuit-based cake with sliced strawberries and whipped cream — the state’s official dessert. Close to 200,000 of them are served each year at the Florida Strawberry Festival, an 11-day event celebrating Eastern Hillsborough County’s strawberry harvest."

Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.