Where You Can Find Florida's Best Desserts

By Zuri Anderson

April 13, 2023

close up of dessert
Photo: Getty Images

Many states and regions carve out their identity through their food. Think cheesesteaks, deep dish pizza, and barbecue styles for example. Desserts are no different with some cities and locations getting a reputation from these delicious treats, from unique flavors of ice cream and pies to creations you won't find anywhere else.

That's why Cheapism picked the top two desserts in every state since there are so many delightful treats to pick from.

According to the website, Florida's top dessert is key lime pie from Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe! The runner-up was strawberry shortcake at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

Writers also explained why they picked these two:

"Key lime pie is known for its sweet and tart flavor. The pie includes a custard of Key lime juice, condensed milk, and eggs on a buttery graham cracker crust. At Kermit’s try it as a slice, frozen, dipped in chocolate, or on a stick. The Florida house and Senate recently voted to make strawberry shortcake — a biscuit-based cake with sliced strawberries and whipped cream — the state’s official dessert. Close to 200,000 of them are served each year at the Florida Strawberry Festival, an 11-day event celebrating Eastern Hillsborough County’s strawberry harvest."

Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.