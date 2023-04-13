Where You Can Find Washington's Best Desserts

Many states and regions carve out their identity through their food. Think cheesesteaks, deep dish pizza, and barbecue styles for example. Desserts are no different with some cities and locations getting a reputation from these delicious treats, from unique flavors of ice cream and pies to creations you won't find anywhere else.

That's why Cheapism picked the top two desserts in every state since there are so many delightful treats to pick from.

According to the website, Washington state's top dessert is apple pie from Snohomish Pie Co! The runner-up is the sweetheart sour cherry pie from A La Mode Pies in Seattle.

Writers also explained why they picked these two:

"Apple pie is often touted as the state’s must-try dessert thanks to the wide variety of apples grown here. The apple crumb version at Snohomish Pie Co is praised for its mix of fresh apples that come topped with a sweet crumb mix. Washington is known for growing Rainier cherries, and the fruit is often used in pies across roadside stands and bakeries, especially in the summertime. A La Mode​​ tends to feature on best pie lists quite often, and their cherry pies are also enjoyed by diners. Their pie menus rotate, but their cherry selections also often feature sour cherries and sweet varieties."

Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.