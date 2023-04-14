NLE Choppa Drops 'Cottonwood 2' Album With Rick Ross, Kevin Gates & More

“I was in Miami and Ben Billions pulled out this beat," NLE Choppa explained. "It was the ‘Ain’t Gonna Answer’ beat and it had the ‘Back That Azz Up’ sample. I rapped on it, did my verse. I did the hook and I was about to do a second verse and they was like ‘Yo leave it open for Wayne.’ I’m like huh? I’m like ‘he ain’t just somebody who can get on the phone and ask to do a verse’ so I was skeptical going in and they were like ‘Just try it and see’. So I prayed on it and stayed on faith street about two months later, God delivered.”



In addition to his story about Wayne, Choppa also spoke on the controversy surrounding his recent video shoot with Sukihana and Sexxy Redd as well as his thoughts on Meaghan Good and Ice Spice. Peep the entire conversation above and stream his new album Cottonwood 2 below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE