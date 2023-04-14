Russian Tank Captured By Ukraine Mysteriously Appears At US Truck Stop

A Russian T-90A tank, which open source intelligence trackers claim was previously captured by Ukraine, was mysteriously spotted at a Louisiana truck stop recently.

Photos shared on Reddit by user 'Mutantlight' showed the tank parked outside a Peto's Travel Center and Casino off U.S. Interstate 10 in Roanoke. The Redditor and a Peto's employee both later shared photos with The War Zone.

The tank was reported by OSINT trackers to have been hauled by a trailer that broke down and pulled into the truck stop. T-90As were was first used two decades ago and considered modern by Russian standards, which makes the tank's presence in Louisiana even more strange.