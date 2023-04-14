Russian Tank Captured By Ukraine Mysteriously Appears At US Truck Stop
By Jason Hall
April 14, 2023
A Russian T-90A tank, which open source intelligence trackers claim was previously captured by Ukraine, was mysteriously spotted at a Louisiana truck stop recently.
Photos shared on Reddit by user 'Mutantlight' showed the tank parked outside a Peto's Travel Center and Casino off U.S. Interstate 10 in Roanoke. The Redditor and a Peto's employee both later shared photos with The War Zone.
The tank was reported by OSINT trackers to have been hauled by a trailer that broke down and pulled into the truck stop. T-90As were was first used two decades ago and considered modern by Russian standards, which makes the tank's presence in Louisiana even more strange.
A T-90A was spotted at Peto’s I-10 truckstop in Roanoke Louisiana.— Intelschizo (@OSINTMISCIF) April 13, 2023
This T-90A was attached to the 27th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade part of the 1st Guards Tank Army captured IVO Kurylivka, Kupiansk region Kharkiv Oblast on 9/25/2022 by the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade. pic.twitter.com/tzVMJ5O79j
“I’ve been here seven years,” Valerie Mott, an assistant manager at the Peto's Travel Center truck stop, told The War Zone Thursday (April 13) morning. “I’ve never seen [a tank] here before.”
“The transmission went out on the truck that was hauling this big old trailer,” added manager Cody Sellers.
