Tennessee City Named One Of America's Best Cheap Travel Destinations

One city in Tennessee was named one of the best vacation spots that won't hurt your wallet. U.S. News & World Report ranked the best cheap vacations around the U.S. that offer a lot of bang for your buck, including one spot in the Volunteer State.

Coming in at No. 13, Gatlinburg was named one of the best affordable vacation destinations in America, with plenty of cheap or free attractions to keep you entertained, including stunning trails views of the Smoky Mountains and eclectic shops with knickknacks to remember your trip. Here's what the site had to say:

"It's all about the outdoors in this Tennessee town. Situated just outside of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg shines in fall when the leaves change colors. Plus, the town offers a variety of free places to go fishing, biking, bird-watching and hiking, making it a great vacation spot for budget-conscious families and groups. If the weather isn't ideal for outdoor activities, take in the views from the Ober Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway or spend the day watching Appalachian crafts being made in the galleries and shops that comprise the Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community."

These are the 20 best cheap vacations in the country:

Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona) Glacier National Park (Montana) Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming) Moab (Utah) Bar Harbor (Maine) Cannon Beach (Oregon) Asheville (North Carolina) Sequoia National Park (California) Olympic National Park (Washington) Destin (Florida) Santa Fe (New Mexico) St. Augustine (Florida) Gatlinburg (Tennessee) Colorado Springs (Colorado) Nags Head (North Carolina) San Antonio (Texas) Williamsburg (Virginia) Gettysburg (Pennsylvania) Athens (Georgia) Portland (Oregon)

Check out U.S. News & World Report's full list to read up on what makes these destinations special.