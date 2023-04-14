This Is The Toughest College To Get Into In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2023

Young man writing college or university application form with pen and paper. Student applying or filling document. Scholarship, grant or admission.
Photo: Getty Images

People study hard, get perfect grades, and do all kinds of extracurriculars to get into colleges and universities. Some of these schools are notorious for rejecting most of their applicants or having strict standards for admission But once you get over those hurdles, attending these top-tier colleges may grant you better networking and career opportunities down the road.

Stacker got curious and found the hardest college to get into for every state. Researchers combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America rankings to determine their picks.

According to the website, Colorado College is the toughest college to apply to in Colorado. Analysts provided facts to back up this school's place on the list:

  • #30 hardest college to get into nationwide
  • Acceptance rate: 14%
  • Net price: $27,319
  • SAT range: —


They also explained their pick further:

"Colorado College takes pride in its unique study method called 'The Block Plan.' Each term is broken down into three-and-a-half-week sections, wherein students dedicate their time exclusively to one subject, the goal being that one block is equivalent to one semester's worth of material at another school. The method allows pupils to creatively design their own schedule and path of study. To prove the system works, CC keeps an up-to-date digital dossier of the achievements of their alumni."

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.