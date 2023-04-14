WATCH: Gene Simmons Gets Ill During Kiss Concert, Performs Seated
By Logan DeLoye
April 14, 2023
Kiss frontman Gene Simmons fell ill on Wednesday, April 12th while performing on stage in Brazil. According to Consequence of Sound, the "Rock and Roll All Nite" standout became dizzy during the band's set, and asked a member of their road crew to bring him a chair. Despite the sudden illness, Simmons went on with the show as any rock 'n' roll great would. He performed the rest of the concert seated in the chair, while Paul Stanley gave him a few breaks to catch his breath.
"We're going to have to stop to take care of him, because we love him right?"
Gene Simmons, baixista e vocalista do Kiss, passa mal e show é brevemente interrompido na Arena da Amazônia. pic.twitter.com/nphJEj1PQo— A Crítica (@ACritica) April 13, 2023
Simmons took to Twitter the next day to explain the incident to fans. The 73-year-old icon assured the world that after 40 years of touring, it would take more than a moment of dehydration to stop him.
"Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium. See you there!"
Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium. See you there!— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 13, 2023
Kiss are set to take the stage in Bogota, Columbia, on April 15th as part of their ongoing "End of the Road" tour.