WATCH: Gene Simmons Gets Ill During Kiss Concert, Performs Seated

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons fell ill on Wednesday, April 12th while performing on stage in Brazil. According to Consequence of Sound, the "Rock and Roll All Nite" standout became dizzy during the band's set, and asked a member of their road crew to bring him a chair. Despite the sudden illness, Simmons went on with the show as any rock 'n' roll great would. He performed the rest of the concert seated in the chair, while Paul Stanley gave him a few breaks to catch his breath.

"We're going to have to stop to take care of him, because we love him right?"