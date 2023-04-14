Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 16

Horoscopes for the week of April 16

Aries (March 31-April 19): Aries, it's time for you to embrace chaos because things are about to get real interesting. Big things and big changes are coming and all eyes are on you to see how you'll handle it. Hint: Grab your best outfit and a box of pasta because you'll need it for this weekend.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): The stars say that you may encounter some financial luck this week, Taurus. But don't go spending it all on fancy cheeses and artisanal bread just yet.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your dual nature may get the best of you this week, Gemini. Just remember, you can't have your cake and eat it too...unless you're really good at sneaking bites.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your intuition will be on point this week, Cancer. Just make sure it's not just your stomach talking, or you may end up regretting that third slice of pizza.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your creativity will be at an all-time high this week, Leo. Just don't let your artistic vision lead you down a road of questionable fashion choices.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): The universe may be sending you some mixed signals this week, Virgo. But don't worry, you're used to sorting through the clutter and finding the hidden gems.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Your natural charm will be in full force this week, Libra. Just be careful not to accidentally start a cult, or you may end up with a lot of unwanted followers.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Your detective skills will come in handy this week, Scorpio. Just make sure you're not spying on your neighbors, or you may end up being the subject of a true crime podcast.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your love for freedom may be tested this week, Sagittarius. Just make sure you're not rebelling against basic societal norms, like wearing pants in public.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your practical mindset will come in handy this week, Capricorn. Just make sure you're not sucking the fun out of everything, or you may end up with a group of friends who find you boring.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): The stars say that you may have some unexpected career opportunities this week, Aquarius. Just don't quit your day job to become a professional unicorn trainer, or you may end up bankrupt.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Your imaginative side may lead you on some creative endeavors this week, Pisces. Just make sure you're not accidentally creating a life-sized sculpture of your ex, or you may end up with a restraining order.