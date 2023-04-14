Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 16
By Dani Medina
April 14, 2023
How did last week treat you? Here's a look at the celebrity birthdays and weekly horoscope:
Celebrity birthdays this week
April 16
- Sadie Sink turns 21
- Selena
- Chance The Rapper turns 30
- Martin Lawrence turns 58
- Akon turns 50
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turns 76
April 17
- Jennifer Garner turns 51
- Victoria Beckham turns 49
April 18
- Kourtney Kardashian turns 44
- PinkPantheress turns 22
- Ski Mask the Slump God turns 27
- Conan O'Brien turns 60
- America Ferrera turns 39
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turns 36
- Melissa Joan Hart turns 47
- Aminé turns 29
- Moises Arias turns 29
April 19
- James Franco turns 45
- Kate Hudson turns 44
- Simu Liu turns 34
- Ashley Judd turns 55
April 20
- Shemar Moore turns 53
- Miranda Kerr turns 40
- Tan France turns 40
- Carmen Electra turns 51
- Joey Lawrence turns 47
April 21
- Queen Elizabeth II
- Iggy Pop turns 76
April 22
- Machine Gun Kelly turns 33
- Amber Heard turns 37
- Jack Nicholson turns 86
Horoscopes for the week of April 16
Aries (March 31-April 19): Aries, it's time for you to embrace chaos because things are about to get real interesting. Big things and big changes are coming and all eyes are on you to see how you'll handle it. Hint: Grab your best outfit and a box of pasta because you'll need it for this weekend.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): The stars say that you may encounter some financial luck this week, Taurus. But don't go spending it all on fancy cheeses and artisanal bread just yet.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your dual nature may get the best of you this week, Gemini. Just remember, you can't have your cake and eat it too...unless you're really good at sneaking bites.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your intuition will be on point this week, Cancer. Just make sure it's not just your stomach talking, or you may end up regretting that third slice of pizza.
Leo (July 23-August 22): Your creativity will be at an all-time high this week, Leo. Just don't let your artistic vision lead you down a road of questionable fashion choices.
Virgo (August 23-September 22): The universe may be sending you some mixed signals this week, Virgo. But don't worry, you're used to sorting through the clutter and finding the hidden gems.
Libra (September 23-October 23): Your natural charm will be in full force this week, Libra. Just be careful not to accidentally start a cult, or you may end up with a lot of unwanted followers.
Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Your detective skills will come in handy this week, Scorpio. Just make sure you're not spying on your neighbors, or you may end up being the subject of a true crime podcast.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your love for freedom may be tested this week, Sagittarius. Just make sure you're not rebelling against basic societal norms, like wearing pants in public.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your practical mindset will come in handy this week, Capricorn. Just make sure you're not sucking the fun out of everything, or you may end up with a group of friends who find you boring.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18): The stars say that you may have some unexpected career opportunities this week, Aquarius. Just don't quit your day job to become a professional unicorn trainer, or you may end up bankrupt.
Pisces (February 19-March 20): Your imaginative side may lead you on some creative endeavors this week, Pisces. Just make sure you're not accidentally creating a life-sized sculpture of your ex, or you may end up with a restraining order.