WATCH: E-40 Gets Kicked Out Of NBA Playoff Game; Claims 'Racial Bias'

Videos shared online show Bay Area hip-hop legend and Golden State Warriors fan E-40 getting kicked out of Game 1 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series between the Warriors and Sacramento Kings for what he claimed was "racial bias" on Saturday (April 15) night.

E-40, born Earl Stevens, was seen speaking with security before leaving his courtside seat at Golden 1 Center, which he explained took place after being "subjected to disrespectful heckling" during an incident involving a white, female Kings fan in attendance.

"On Saturday night, I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacramento," Stevens said in an official statement obtained and shared by the Athletic's Shams Charania on Sunday (April 16). "During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings' security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that -- despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur -- racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault."