2 Colorado Destinations Named Among Best Big Cities To Live In America

Thousands of Americans are on the hunt for their next home. Despite much attention being directed to suburbs and small towns nowadays, big-name cities remain a hot commodity. With world-class attractions, plenty of renowned restaurants and shops, and proximity to other exciting locations, sometimes you just can't beat the big city.

That's why Stacker rounded up the best places to live in America using 2022 data from Niche. For their list, they included cities with a population of 200,000 or more.

Two Colorado cities were featured on the list, and Denver was the highest-ranking one. Coming in the No. 36 spot, the Mile High City got kudos for its culture and plethora of outdoor activities to participate in:

"A short drive away from the Rocky Mountains, Denver is a prime location for summer outdoor activities, skiing, and snowboarding. The legalization of marijuana has reshaped politics, health, and criminal justice in Denver. The Mile High City has long been a center of folk music and Hispanic culture."

The next destination representing the Centennial State is Colorado Springs, which has just as many draws as the state's capital:

"The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, which is open to visitors, is based in Colorado Springs, while the U.S. Air Force Academy is just north of the city limits. The Garden of the Gods offers nature and recreation options, while spas, casinos, and golf courses provide plenty of entertainment for adults."

Here are the Top 10 big cities to live in America:

Arlington, Virginia Plano, Texas Irvine, California Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Madison, Wisconsin Raleigh, North Carolina Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Chandler, Arizona Minneapolis, Minnesota

Check out the full rankings on Stacker's website.