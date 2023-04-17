Body Found In Woods Identified As Seattle Woman Last Seen At T-Mobile Park

Authorities have also arrested 46-year-old Brett Michael Gitchel on April 5, who's facing several charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, and arson in connection to the case. Reporters confirmed he was the man in the selfie Seattle Police shared when they initially announced her disappearance.

Many disturbing details have emerged about Gitchel in the wake of Martinez-Cosman's case, including court documents alleging that he attempted to kidnap her 24-year-old son days after she went missing. KOMO also revealed that he was the suspect in a home burglary that happened days before he went on a date with the 58-year-old woman.

After Gitchel was taken into custody, he was ordered held on a $5 million bail due to his criminal history, according to prosecutors. A judge recently set another bail of $50,000 for the home burglary case, reporters said. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office plans on amending Gitchel's charges this week to include second-degree murder in Martinez-Cosman's death.

Martinez, who said he's going through the painful task of sorting his sister's belongings, described Leticia as a kind and peaceful person.

"This has changed my whole life," he said.