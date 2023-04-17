Body Found In Woods Identified As Seattle Woman Last Seen At T-Mobile Park
By Zuri Anderson
April 17, 2023
The body discovered in a wooded area of a Seattle suburb has been identified as Leticia Martinez-Cosman, the 58-year-old woman who disappeared during a Mariners game weeks ago. The brother of the missing woman, Ricardo Martinez, came forward and delivered the news in a Saturday (April 15) report by the news station.
"Just finding her was a complete relief," Martinez told reporters on Friday, April 14. "Just to know we have her, and we can take her back to see her mom and her family."
Martinez-Cosman was last seen on March 31 at T-Mobile Park during a Seattle Mariners game. On Wednesday, April 12, homicide detectives discovered a body in a ditch on the side of the road in a remote Renton cul-de-sac. Investigators didn't identify the body at the time.
Authorities have also arrested 46-year-old Brett Michael Gitchel on April 5, who's facing several charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, and arson in connection to the case. Reporters confirmed he was the man in the selfie Seattle Police shared when they initially announced her disappearance.
Many disturbing details have emerged about Gitchel in the wake of Martinez-Cosman's case, including court documents alleging that he attempted to kidnap her 24-year-old son days after she went missing. KOMO also revealed that he was the suspect in a home burglary that happened days before he went on a date with the 58-year-old woman.
After Gitchel was taken into custody, he was ordered held on a $5 million bail due to his criminal history, according to prosecutors. A judge recently set another bail of $50,000 for the home burglary case, reporters said. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office plans on amending Gitchel's charges this week to include second-degree murder in Martinez-Cosman's death.
Martinez, who said he's going through the painful task of sorting his sister's belongings, described Leticia as a kind and peaceful person.
"This has changed my whole life," he said.