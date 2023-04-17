When you think of spending a day on the water, you might think of a trip to the beach. Fortunately, there are plenty of lakes around the country that offer a closer destination that promises just as much fun. From the glacial waters of Alaska to an urban lake in a popular Florida city, every corner of America has stunning lakes that are worth a visit.

Insider searched around the country for the lakes with the best picturesque views, compiling a list of the most beautiful lake in each state. While some lakes are known for being great fishing destinations or fun places for activities like waterskiing or boating, others are simply ideal spots to soak up the sun and splash around with loved ones.

According to the list, Norris Lake, located in east Tennessee north of Knoxville, is the Volunteer State's most beautiful lake, earning a shoutout for being a popular place to go fishing. Here's what the site had to say:

"Norris Lake stretches 34,000 acres and has 22 marinas with resorts. The lake also flows past three state parks, but the real draw is the fish population. There are 14 different kinds of fish that call Norris Lake home."

Check out Insider's full list to see more of the most beautiful lakes around the country.