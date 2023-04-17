Usher Gets 21 Savage To Sing 'My Boo' During Las Vegas Show
By Tony M. Centeno
April 17, 2023
Usher's residency in Las Vegas has churned out a lot of interesting moments but his duet with 21 Savage has to be the most hilarious thing to happened at his show.
On Saturday night, April 15, fans captured video of Usher going into the crowd to pick a fan to sing his smash hit "My Boo" with him. When he saw that the Atlanta-based rapper was in the crowd, the seasoned singer decided to hand him the mic.
"You like singing R&B and s**t right?" Usher asked 21 before he handed him the mic. "Let's go, Savage. Let's go!"
That's when the band kicked back up to play "My Boo" with Usher singing the first line of the chorus. 21 chimed in and sang Alicia Keys' part of the chorus and even hit the high note at the end of "my boo-ooohh." The crowd went crazy while 21 and Usher were singing back and forth.
The Her Loss rapper has been an Usher fan for quite some time. Back in 2016, 21 posted a video of himself singing the lyrics to the Grammy award-winning artist's 2004 song "Burn." He's also been caught belting out the lyrics to songs by SZA and The Weeknd.
We won't see 21 singing too much once he hits the road with Drake for their "It's All A Blur" tour. The "Jimmy Cooks" rappers recently revealed the dates to their upcoming U.S. tour, which is set to begin on June 16 in New Orleans. The tour will hit 28 other major cities including Miami, Atlanta and Chicago before it wraps up in Arizona on September 5.