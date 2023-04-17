Usher Gets 21 Savage To Sing 'My Boo' During Las Vegas Show

That's when the band kicked back up to play "My Boo" with Usher singing the first line of the chorus. 21 chimed in and sang Alicia Keys' part of the chorus and even hit the high note at the end of "my boo-ooohh." The crowd went crazy while 21 and Usher were singing back and forth.



The Her Loss rapper has been an Usher fan for quite some time. Back in 2016, 21 posted a video of himself singing the lyrics to the Grammy award-winning artist's 2004 song "Burn." He's also been caught belting out the lyrics to songs by SZA and The Weeknd.



We won't see 21 singing too much once he hits the road with Drake for their "It's All A Blur" tour. The "Jimmy Cooks" rappers recently revealed the dates to their upcoming U.S. tour, which is set to begin on June 16 in New Orleans. The tour will hit 28 other major cities including Miami, Atlanta and Chicago before it wraps up in Arizona on September 5.

