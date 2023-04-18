Massachusetts Lake Named Among The Most Beautiful In The Country

By Jason Hall

April 18, 2023

Autumn colors along Lake Mattawa in the Quabbin region of Massachusetts
Photo: Getty Images

A Massachusetts lake is being credit as one of the most beautiful in the entire country.

Insider ranked the most beautiful lakes in every U.S. state, which included Lake Mattawa in Orange as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Largely surrounded by year-round homes and summer cottages, the lake offers swimming as well as a launch for boats," Insider.com's Erin McDowell and Frank Olito wrote.

Insider's full list of the most beautiful lakes in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Lay Lake
  2. Alaska- Kenai Lake
  3. Arizona- Watson Lake
  4. Arkansas- Lake Hamilton
  5. California- Manzanita Lake
  6. Colorado- Bear Lake
  7. Connecticut- Saville Dam
  8. Delaware- Silver Lake
  9. Florida- Lake Eola
  10. Georgia- Lake Allatoona
  11. Hawaii- Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden
  12. Idaho- Redfish Lake
  13. Illinois- Graceland Cemetery
  14. Indiana- Strahl Lake
  15. Iowa- Lake MacBride
  16. Kansas- Lake Lenexa
  17. Kentucky- Cave Run Lake
  18. Louisiana- Lake Martin
  19. Maine- Echo Lake
  20. Maryland- Patterson Park Boat
  21. Massachusetts- Lake Mattawa
  22. Michigan- Lake Superior
  23. Minnesota- Lake Itasca
  24. Mississippi- Mayes Lake
  25. Missouri- Table Rock Lake
  26. Montana- Lake McDonald
  27. Nebraska- Lake McConaughy
  28. Nevada- Lake Tahoe
  29. New Hampshire- Lake Winnipesaukee
  30. New Jersey- Lake Hopatcong
  31. New Mexico- Heron Lake
  32. New York- Lake George
  33. North Carolina- Lake Norman
  34. North Dakota- Lake Sakakawea
  35. Ohio- Salt Fork Lake
  36. Oklahoma- Broken Bow Lake
  37. Oregon- Crater Lake
  38. Pennsylvania- Lake Wallenpaupack
  39. Rhode Island- Bowdish Reservoir
  40. South Carolina- Lake Marion
  41. South Dakota- Lake Oahe
  42. Tennessee- Norris Lake
  43. Texas- Lake Texoma
  44. Utah- The Great Salt Lake
  45. Vermont- Lake Champlain
  46. Virginia- Smith Mountain Lake
  47. Washington- Lake Chelan
  48. West Virginia- Summersville Lake
  49. Wisconsin- Lake Winnebago
  50. Wyoming- Jackson Lake
