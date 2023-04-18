Massachusetts Lake Named Among The Most Beautiful In The Country

A Massachusetts lake is being credit as one of the most beautiful in the entire country.

Insider ranked the most beautiful lakes in every U.S. state, which included Lake Mattawa in Orange as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Largely surrounded by year-round homes and summer cottages, the lake offers swimming as well as a launch for boats," Insider.com's Erin McDowell and Frank Olito wrote.

Insider's full list of the most beautiful lakes in every state is included below: