Massachusetts Lake Named Among The Most Beautiful In The Country
By Jason Hall
April 18, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
A Massachusetts lake is being credit as one of the most beautiful in the entire country.
Insider ranked the most beautiful lakes in every U.S. state, which included Lake Mattawa in Orange as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Largely surrounded by year-round homes and summer cottages, the lake offers swimming as well as a launch for boats," Insider.com's Erin McDowell and Frank Olito wrote.
Insider's full list of the most beautiful lakes in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Lay Lake
- Alaska- Kenai Lake
- Arizona- Watson Lake
- Arkansas- Lake Hamilton
- California- Manzanita Lake
- Colorado- Bear Lake
- Connecticut- Saville Dam
- Delaware- Silver Lake
- Florida- Lake Eola
- Georgia- Lake Allatoona
- Hawaii- Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden
- Idaho- Redfish Lake
- Illinois- Graceland Cemetery
- Indiana- Strahl Lake
- Iowa- Lake MacBride
- Kansas- Lake Lenexa
- Kentucky- Cave Run Lake
- Louisiana- Lake Martin
- Maine- Echo Lake
- Maryland- Patterson Park Boat
- Massachusetts- Lake Mattawa
- Michigan- Lake Superior
- Minnesota- Lake Itasca
- Mississippi- Mayes Lake
- Missouri- Table Rock Lake
- Montana- Lake McDonald
- Nebraska- Lake McConaughy
- Nevada- Lake Tahoe
- New Hampshire- Lake Winnipesaukee
- New Jersey- Lake Hopatcong
- New Mexico- Heron Lake
- New York- Lake George
- North Carolina- Lake Norman
- North Dakota- Lake Sakakawea
- Ohio- Salt Fork Lake
- Oklahoma- Broken Bow Lake
- Oregon- Crater Lake
- Pennsylvania- Lake Wallenpaupack
- Rhode Island- Bowdish Reservoir
- South Carolina- Lake Marion
- South Dakota- Lake Oahe
- Tennessee- Norris Lake
- Texas- Lake Texoma
- Utah- The Great Salt Lake
- Vermont- Lake Champlain
- Virginia- Smith Mountain Lake
- Washington- Lake Chelan
- West Virginia- Summersville Lake
- Wisconsin- Lake Winnebago
- Wyoming- Jackson Lake