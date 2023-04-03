Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

By Jason Hall

April 3, 2023

Basket of fried chicken
Photo: Getty Images

A Brookline restaurant is being credited for having the best fried chicken in the state of Massachusetts.

Taste of Home ranked the best fried chicken in every U.S. state which included Cutty's as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Be prepared to wait in line at Cutty’s. Once a month, the husband-and-wife-owned eatery opens for 'Super Cluckin’ Sunday,' where the only thing on the menu is the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich topped with ranch, BBQ sauce and sweet onion with a side of housemade chips," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "While you’d normally have to get there early and be prepared to wait, the restaurant is now taking online orders for curbside pick up only."

Taste of Home's full list of the best fried chicken in every state is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Mama's on Dauphin
  2. Alaska- The Lucky Wishbone
  3. Arizona- Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe
  4. Arkansas- Myrtie Mae's
  5. California- Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles
  6. Colorado- The Post Brewing Co.
  7. Connecticut- Greer's Chicken
  8. Delaware- Lettie's Kitchen
  9. Florida- KYU
  10. Georgia- Cafe Sunflower
  11. Hawaii- Side Street Inn
  12. Idaho- Juniper
  13. Illinois- Honey Butter Fried Chicken
  14. Indiana- The Eagle
  15. Iowa- Bubba
  16. Kansas- Krispy's Fried Chicken and Seafood
  17. Kentucky- The Parkette
  18. Louisiana- Willie Mae's Scotch House
  19. Maine- Hot Suppa
  20. Maryland- Ekiben
  21. Massachusetts- Cutty's
  22. Michigan- Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
  23. Minnesota- Revival
  24. Mississippi- Old Country Store
  25. Missouri- Hodak's
  26. Montana- Roost Fried Chicken
  27. Nebraska- Time Out
  28. Nevada- Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken
  29. New Hampshire- The Puritan Backroom
  30. New Jersey- Chicken Supreme
  31. New Mexico- Nexus Brewery
  32. New York- Pies 'n' Thighs
  33. North Carolina- Mama Dips
  34. North Dakota- Hornbacher's
  35. Ohio- Belgrade Gardens
  36. Oklahoma- Eischen's
  37. Oregon- Toki
  38. Pennsylvania- Federal Donuts
  39. Rhode Island- Bucktown
  40. South Carolina- Yogi Bear's Honey Fried Chicken
  41. South Dakota- The Keg
  42. Tennessee- Prince's Hot Chicken Shack
  43. Texas- Chuy's
  44. Utah- Curry Fried Chicken
  45. Vermont- Chicken Charlie's
  46. Virginia- Tanglewood Ordinary Country Restaurant
  47. Washington- Heaven Sent Fried Chicken
  48. West Virginia- Sumthin' Good Soul Food
  49. Wisconsin- Graze
  50. Wyoming- Bodega
