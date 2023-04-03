Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

A Brookline restaurant is being credited for having the best fried chicken in the state of Massachusetts.

Taste of Home ranked the best fried chicken in every U.S. state which included Cutty's as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Be prepared to wait in line at Cutty’s. Once a month, the husband-and-wife-owned eatery opens for 'Super Cluckin’ Sunday,' where the only thing on the menu is the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich topped with ranch, BBQ sauce and sweet onion with a side of housemade chips," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "While you’d normally have to get there early and be prepared to wait, the restaurant is now taking online orders for curbside pick up only."

Taste of Home's full list of the best fried chicken in every state is listed below: