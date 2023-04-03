Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State
By Jason Hall
April 3, 2023
A Brookline restaurant is being credited for having the best fried chicken in the state of Massachusetts.
Taste of Home ranked the best fried chicken in every U.S. state which included Cutty's as the top choice for the Bay State.
"Be prepared to wait in line at Cutty’s. Once a month, the husband-and-wife-owned eatery opens for 'Super Cluckin’ Sunday,' where the only thing on the menu is the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich topped with ranch, BBQ sauce and sweet onion with a side of housemade chips," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "While you’d normally have to get there early and be prepared to wait, the restaurant is now taking online orders for curbside pick up only."
Taste of Home's full list of the best fried chicken in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Mama's on Dauphin
- Alaska- The Lucky Wishbone
- Arizona- Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe
- Arkansas- Myrtie Mae's
- California- Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles
- Colorado- The Post Brewing Co.
- Connecticut- Greer's Chicken
- Delaware- Lettie's Kitchen
- Florida- KYU
- Georgia- Cafe Sunflower
- Hawaii- Side Street Inn
- Idaho- Juniper
- Illinois- Honey Butter Fried Chicken
- Indiana- The Eagle
- Iowa- Bubba
- Kansas- Krispy's Fried Chicken and Seafood
- Kentucky- The Parkette
- Louisiana- Willie Mae's Scotch House
- Maine- Hot Suppa
- Maryland- Ekiben
- Massachusetts- Cutty's
- Michigan- Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
- Minnesota- Revival
- Mississippi- Old Country Store
- Missouri- Hodak's
- Montana- Roost Fried Chicken
- Nebraska- Time Out
- Nevada- Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken
- New Hampshire- The Puritan Backroom
- New Jersey- Chicken Supreme
- New Mexico- Nexus Brewery
- New York- Pies 'n' Thighs
- North Carolina- Mama Dips
- North Dakota- Hornbacher's
- Ohio- Belgrade Gardens
- Oklahoma- Eischen's
- Oregon- Toki
- Pennsylvania- Federal Donuts
- Rhode Island- Bucktown
- South Carolina- Yogi Bear's Honey Fried Chicken
- South Dakota- The Keg
- Tennessee- Prince's Hot Chicken Shack
- Texas- Chuy's
- Utah- Curry Fried Chicken
- Vermont- Chicken Charlie's
- Virginia- Tanglewood Ordinary Country Restaurant
- Washington- Heaven Sent Fried Chicken
- West Virginia- Sumthin' Good Soul Food
- Wisconsin- Graze
- Wyoming- Bodega