When you think of spending a day on the water, you might think of a trip to the beach. Fortunately, there are plenty of lakes around the country that offer a closer destination that promises just as much fun. From the glacial waters of Alaska to an urban lake in a popular Florida city, every corner of America has stunning lakes that are worth a visit.

Insider searched around the country for the lakes with the best picturesque views, compiling a list of the most beautiful lake in each state. While some lakes are known for being great fishing destinations or fun places for activities like waterskiing or boating, others are simply ideal spots to soak up the sun and splash around with loved ones.

According to the list, Lake Norman, located just outside of Charlotte, is North Carolina's most beautiful lake, the largest manmade lake in the Tar Heel State. Here's what the site had to say:

"Lake Norman has 520 miles of shoreline, and its surface measures 32,475 acres. The massive lake is known as a popular destination, offering water sports, regattas, and cruises."

Check out Insider's full list to see more of the most beautiful lakes around the country.