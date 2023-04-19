Jaguars Cornerback Chris Claybooks Arrested

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybooks was arrested in Nashville over the weekend in relation to an alleged incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

Claybooks, 24, a Nashville native, was charged with domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department affidavit obtained by First Coast News on Tuesday (April 18). The incident was reported to have taken place in the parking lot of a movie theatre when Claybrooks grabbed a cell phone out of the woman's hand and threw it on the ground, causing damage.

Police responded to the woman's residence and she told officers that she got into an argument with Claybrooks, who she said was her ex-boyfriend, in the movie theater parking lot at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday (April 15) after he arrived with another woman. The complainant said she told Claybrooks' girlfriend that she had been with him the previous night and had proof on her phone, at which point she claimed Claybrooks grabbed her wrist and ripped the phone away.

The woman was reported to have suffered multiple bruises and abrasions to her right hand during the incident. The affidavit didn't specify when and where Claybrooks was detained and the arrest report wasn't yet public information as the case was still open, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department arrest spokesperson via First Coast News.

Claybrooks was released on a $2,5000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 1. The 24-year-old returned to Jacksonville and is participating in the Jaguars voluntary offseason workouts this week, according to First Coast News.

Claybrooks was selected by the Jaguars at No. 223 overall in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has primarily contributed on special teams and as a reserve, recording 454 return yards, as well as 73 tackles, five pass deflections and one fumble recovery during his first three NFL seasons.