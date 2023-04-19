Yung Miami Says She & Diddy Are No Longer Dating
By Tony M. Centeno
April 19, 2023
Yung Miami says that she and Diddy are no longer dating.
On Wednesday, April 19, The Cut debuted it's latest cover story featuring the City Girls rapper in which they talk about her bubbling acting career and other business ventures. Once the conversation shifted to her personal life, Caresha confirmed that she's no longer in a romantic relationship with the Bad Boy founder. The couple had been openly dating for well over a year. Although they never put a label on their relationship, Diddy and Caresha were dating without any public issues until she found out about the media mogul's newborn daughter. However, she explained that they are still "good friends."
“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it,” Yung Miami added. “We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”
Diddy has not yet responded to Miami's comments so there's no word on exactly how he feels about the end of their situationship. Back in October, he appeared on The Breakfast Club and shared why he was so into "his best friend."
“She’s one of my best friends,” Diddy explained. “I’m so blessed to have met this human being, you know what I’m saying… Just the way she makes me laugh. The way she, you know, just, you know, rides with me, and you know what I’m saying… The support without it having to be ‘ah this is my girl or this is this situation,’ you know what I’m saying, she’s like has been a real friend.”
You can read the rest of Yung Miami's discussion with The Cut now.