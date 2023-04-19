Yung Miami Says She & Diddy Are No Longer Dating

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it,” Yung Miami added. “We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”



Diddy has not yet responded to Miami's comments so there's no word on exactly how he feels about the end of their situationship. Back in October, he appeared on The Breakfast Club and shared why he was so into "his best friend."



“She’s one of my best friends,” Diddy explained. “I’m so blessed to have met this human being, you know what I’m saying… Just the way she makes me laugh. The way she, you know, just, you know, rides with me, and you know what I’m saying… The support without it having to be ‘ah this is my girl or this is this situation,’ you know what I’m saying, she’s like has been a real friend.”



You can read the rest of Yung Miami's discussion with The Cut now.