'Jeopardy' Winner Leaves Show With Less Money Than Runner-Up

One thing that is great about being a contestant on Jeopardy is that the winner gets to keep everything they've earned during their time on the show. That means if they do really well, they can walk off with over a million dollars, as some have done. However, on the other side, if they don't do well, they are still taking home those earnings, even if they amount to less than the consolation prize. That's just what happened this week.

There were some pretty high scores heading into the Final Jeopardy round on Wednesday, with architectural designer Devin Lohman at $20,600, a small lead over one-day champ Deb Bilodeau, who had $18,800, and sales engineer Ben Spilsbury trailed with $4,400. The category was "Lives of the Poets" and the clue read, "At a seminary that classified students’ degree of faith, Emily Dickinson was 'without' this, which she compares to a bird in a poem." The correct response was "What is Hope?"

Host Ken Jennings went to Ben first, who wrote "What is faith?" His wrong answer, along with his wager of $4,399, left him with just one dollar. Deb was next and she guessed "What is doubt?" She wagered it all and sadly, lost it all, leaving her with $0. Ken joked, "Oh, without a doubt you wagered all of it." As for Devin, he wrote, "What is God?" which also cost him a ton of money - $19,400, leaving him with $1,200.