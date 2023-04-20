NRG Stadium Gets Taylor Swift-Inspired Name Change Ahead Of Houston Shows

Taylor Swift is getting a Texas-sized welcome. Again!

The "Anti-Hero" singer will take over Houston's NRG Stadium from Friday (April 21) to Sunday and the venue is welcoming Swift with open arms. Harris County Judge and county executive Lina Hidalgo announced Wednesday that NRG Stadium would be renamed to NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version) to celebrate the "Eras Tour" this weekend. The new name will be visible on banners at the stadium's north and south entrances.

"I know all too well that other areas have done huge things. They've lit up the town, they've renamed streets. They've even made you mayor for a day, but we're gonna do something even better," Hidaldo said in a video referencing the elaborate tributes previous "Eras Tour" host cities have done. "I know if I did any of that, folks would say that I am the man. But here's what we're doing. Long story short, we're renaming NRG Stadium, where you'll be performing, to NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version). With the name change, I know it'll never go out of style. And plus, it's not only the young that enjoy your music. I hope your stay here is beyond your wildest dreams and for everybody in Harris County, let's get ...ready for it!"