Taylor Swift Met With Elaborate Tributes In Every City On 'Eras Tour'
By Dani Medina
March 31, 2023
Taylor Swift is on the road for her highly anticipated "Eras Tour" through August and every city along the way has rolled out the red carpet for the "Anti-Hero" singer.
It all started in Arizona when the City of Glendale renamed itself to honor Swift. Tributes in subsequent cities, including Las Vegas and Arlington, also joined in on the fun.
The City of Arlington described it best when they called it a "friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its 'Reputation' as one of Swift’s biggest fans."
Here's a look at how every city is welcoming Taylor Swift and the "Eras Tour" into town:
Glendale, Arizona
Tour dates: March 17-18 at State Farm Stadium
Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers renamed the city to Swift City for the days the "Eras Tour" would be in town.
Glendale, AZ ➡️ Swift City, AZ#GlendaleAZ is so “bejeweled” for @taylorswift13’s #TSTheErasTour that we’re renaming the city in her honor. pic.twitter.com/41bcge3iQf— City of Glendale, AZ (@GlendaleAZ) March 13, 2023
Las Vegas, Nevada
Tour dates: March 24-25 at Allegiant Stadium
The City of Las Vegas illuminated the Gateway Arches near downtown to represent all of Taylor Swift's different eras ahead of the "Eras Tour."
We’re “flexing like a Vegas acrobat” to welcome @taylorswift13 & the #Swifties to @vegas this weekend ✨— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 22, 2023
We’re “Ready For It.” Are you, @taylornation13? #VivaLasEras#TSTheErasTour #VegasTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/5RXF82KISR
Arlington, Texas
Tour dates: March 31-April 2
The City of Arlington announced it would ceremoniously rename Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way for the weekend. A display outside of City Hall would also be lit up red and Mayor Jim Ross declared it "Taylor Swift Weekend" in Arlington. Furthermore, Taylor Swift would be presented with a Key to the City.
Arlington is “Enchanted” to welcome Taylor Swift to @ATTStadium— City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) March 31, 2023
for The Eras Tour and has put together some fun ways for our Swifties to celebrate the singer’s 5th visit to The #AmericanDreamCity: https://t.co/quuTJ7xPS2#TSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTourArlington #TaylorSwiftWay pic.twitter.com/5cFDO7aZC5
Remaining 'Eras Tour' dates:
- April 13-15: Tampa, FL
- April 21-23: Houston, TX
- April 28-30: Atlanta, GA
- May 5-7: Nashville, TN
- May 12-14: Philadelphia, PA
- May 19-21: Foxborough, MA
- May 26-28: East Rutherford, NJ
- June 2-4: Chicago, IL
- June 9-10: Detroit, MI
- June 16-17: Pittsburgh, PA
- June 23-24: Minneapolis, MN
- June 30-July 1: Cincinnati, OH
- July 7-8: Kansas City, MO
- July 14-15: Denver, CO
- July 22-23: Seattle, WA
- July 28-29: Santa Clara, CA
- August 3-9: Los Angeles, CA