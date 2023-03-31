Taylor Swift is on the road for her highly anticipated "Eras Tour" through August and every city along the way has rolled out the red carpet for the "Anti-Hero" singer.

It all started in Arizona when the City of Glendale renamed itself to honor Swift. Tributes in subsequent cities, including Las Vegas and Arlington, also joined in on the fun.

The City of Arlington described it best when they called it a "friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its 'Reputation' as one of Swift’s biggest fans."

Here's a look at how every city is welcoming Taylor Swift and the "Eras Tour" into town:

Glendale, Arizona

Tour dates: March 17-18 at State Farm Stadium

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers renamed the city to Swift City for the days the "Eras Tour" would be in town.