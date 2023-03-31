Taylor Swift Met With Elaborate Tributes In Every City On 'Eras Tour'

By Dani Medina

March 31, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is on the road for her highly anticipated "Eras Tour" through August and every city along the way has rolled out the red carpet for the "Anti-Hero" singer.

It all started in Arizona when the City of Glendale renamed itself to honor Swift. Tributes in subsequent cities, including Las Vegas and Arlington, also joined in on the fun.

The City of Arlington described it best when they called it a "friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its 'Reputation' as one of Swift’s biggest fans."

Here's a look at how every city is welcoming Taylor Swift and the "Eras Tour" into town:

Glendale, Arizona

Tour dates: March 17-18 at State Farm Stadium

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers renamed the city to Swift City for the days the "Eras Tour" would be in town.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Tour dates: March 24-25 at Allegiant Stadium

The City of Las Vegas illuminated the Gateway Arches near downtown to represent all of Taylor Swift's different eras ahead of the "Eras Tour."

Arlington, Texas

Tour dates: March 31-April 2

The City of Arlington announced it would ceremoniously rename Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way for the weekend. A display outside of City Hall would also be lit up red and Mayor Jim Ross declared it "Taylor Swift Weekend" in Arlington. Furthermore, Taylor Swift would be presented with a Key to the City.

Remaining 'Eras Tour' dates:

  • April 13-15: Tampa, FL
  • April 21-23: Houston, TX
  • April 28-30: Atlanta, GA
  • May 5-7: Nashville, TN
  • May 12-14: Philadelphia, PA
  • May 19-21: Foxborough, MA
  • May 26-28: East Rutherford, NJ
  • June 2-4: Chicago, IL
  • June 9-10: Detroit, MI
  • June 16-17: Pittsburgh, PA
  • June 23-24: Minneapolis, MN
  • June 30-July 1: Cincinnati, OH
  • July 7-8: Kansas City, MO
  • July 14-15: Denver, CO
  • July 22-23: Seattle, WA
  • July 28-29: Santa Clara, CA
  • August 3-9: Los Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.