Selena Gomez & Meryl Streep Strike A Pose In Exciting 'Only Murders' Update
By Dani Medina
April 20, 2023
Selena Gomez is giving fans another glimpse into Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building — this time, with the one and only Meryl Streep!
In a sweet photo on Instagram, the Hulu star shared a sweet photo with Streep, the show's newest cast member, to make an exciting announcement about the show's newest season: Season 3 has wrapped filming! "I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," Selena wrote. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."
The Only Murders official Instagram account also shared the photo of Selena and Meryl, teasing fans about what they can expect in the upcoming season.
The instant classic photo is just one of the many, many behind-the-scenes looks into Only Murders in the Building. Most recently, it was revealed Wesley Taylor would be joining the cast. He shared a sweet story of how Selena surprised him with a new iPhone after they were "making fun of my very old and outdated phone."
Selena also shared photos of her in a wedding dress which promptly broke the internet! "Just a regular day at work," she captioned a photo of her drinking a Coke in a stunning white gown. Other photos show Selena and her two co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin running through the streets of New York City and also playing pretend wedding.
In addition to Taylor and Streep joining the cast, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams and Ashley Park are also expected to make a splash.
There's no official release date for Only Murders in the Building Season 3, but based on the first two seasons' release dates, we should expect it to be released some time this summer.