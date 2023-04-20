Selena Gomez & Meryl Streep Strike A Pose In Exciting 'Only Murders' Update

Selena Gomez is giving fans another glimpse into Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building — this time, with the one and only Meryl Streep!

In a sweet photo on Instagram, the Hulu star shared a sweet photo with Streep, the show's newest cast member, to make an exciting announcement about the show's newest season: Season 3 has wrapped filming! "I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," Selena wrote. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

The Only Murders official Instagram account also shared the photo of Selena and Meryl, teasing fans about what they can expect in the upcoming season.