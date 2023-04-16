WATCH: Katy Perry Brings North West & Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie On Stage

Katy Perry invited a few very special guests to join her on stage during a residency show in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to Insider, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West, and Selena Gomez's sister Gracie Teefey were among those brought on stage during the show. Video footage obtained by fans showed Perry explaining to North that she is actually a huge fan of hers.

"So the reason I know your name is because I'm a huge fan of your TikTok. I've seen a couple of them that you've made. You're a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?" After the "California Gurls" standout praised North for her dance moves, North asked if she could bring a few of her friends up on stage with her.