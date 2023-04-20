Shaquille O'Neal Helps Michigan Boy With Size 23 Shoes Find Perfect Fit

14-year-old Michigan native Eric Kilburn Jr. couldn't wait to get home and take his shoes off. According to Fox10, the high school freshman wears size 23 shoes and has struggled finding a single pair to fit his feet, until now.

"It's been about five years that I've been struggling, fighting all sorts of issues," Kilburn said of his shoe struggles. His mother also commented on how difficult it was to see her child in pain because he could not find proper shoes.

"It's really difficult as a parent to have your child out on a field knowing that they're ill-equipped for what they're doing and that you just can't find what they need. So that was really difficult to see him out there in regular shoes when everybody else was wearing cleats. We were trying every avenue that we could. And unfortunately, we had a lot of doors closed in our faces just going through that avenue."

As word of Kilburn's predicament spread, Shaquille O'Neal swooped in to save the day! The well-known athlete donated five pairs of Rebook sneakers that were originally crafted for him, to Kilburn. What used to be a painful experience for the teen, turned into pure excitement!

"It was very surreal. And, you know, he's Shaquille."

After that, Under Armor and Puma sent a representative to the family's home to have Kilburn fitted for a handful of custom shoes that fit him perfectly!