This National Park Was Named Colorado's Most Underrated Tourist Attraction

By Zuri Anderson

April 20, 2023

A pair of hikers treks along the dunes at Great Sand Dunes NP.
Photo: Getty Images

It's hard to escape the reputation of big-name tourist attractions, like New York's Empire State Building, the Grand Canyon, Florida's Walt Disney World, and so on. Sometimes the most unforgettable adventures come from underappreciated or lesser-known attractions. These places offer fewer crowds, fascinating activities, historical knowledge, and other amazing features.

If you're looking for some unique experiences, TravelPulse curated a list of every state's most underrated tourist attractions. The list ranges from "random rock formations and lesser-known national parks to unique museums and everything in between."

According to the list, Great Sand Dunes National Park is Colorado's top pick! Here's why it was chosen:

"Purple mountain majesty and snow-capped peaks are many people’s only vision of Colorado, but did you know the nation’s tallest sand dunes are hanging out there, too? Head to Great Dunes National Park to sink your feet into the grains, do some sand-sledding and maybe even get your feet wet at the season wonder that is Medano Creek. And when it comes to scenic drives, this state has an embarrassment of riches, but for every San Juan Skyway, there’s a hidden gem like the short-but-sweet Skyline Drive near Cañon City to cruise on, too."

Visit travelpulse.com to view the full list of every state's best under-the-radar tourist attractions.

