Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery

Tiger Woods underwent a "successful" surgical procedure on Wednesday (April 19) to "address his post-traumatic arthritis," which caused him to withdraw from the 2023 Masters Tournament earlier this month, according to a statement shared by his representatives on his social media accounts.

"Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," the statement reads. "It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful.

"Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."

Woods, 47, withdrew from the Masters on April 9 ahead of the final round after reaggravating a foot injury.