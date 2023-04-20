Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery
By Jason Hall
April 20, 2023
Tiger Woods underwent a "successful" surgical procedure on Wednesday (April 19) to "address his post-traumatic arthritis," which caused him to withdraw from the 2023 Masters Tournament earlier this month, according to a statement shared by his representatives on his social media accounts.
"Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," the statement reads. "It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful.
"Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."
Woods, 47, withdrew from the Masters on April 9 ahead of the final round after reaggravating a foot injury.
"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods tweeted Sunday morning. "Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"
Woods previously withdrew from the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas, in February due to a plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot. The 15-time major champion appeared to be experiencing pain while playing through his final round at Augusta, which included limping through most of the first eight holes in downpour.
Woods finished the Masters at 9-over through 43 holes, which was the lowest among the 54 players who made the 36-hole cut and would have had to play 28 more holes on Sunday, according to ESPN. Woods has now withdrawn from two major championship tournaments due to injury in the past year, having previously exited the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club after scoring a career-worst 9-over in the third round of the tournament last May.