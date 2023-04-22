Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko After 11 Years

By Dani Medina

April 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years Kurt Iswarienko, TMZ reports.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved," Doherty's rep Leslie Sloane told the news outlet.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles, Doherty and the photographer split up in January. The 52-year-old actress is "not well" when it comes to her health and the "nasty" divorce isn't helping, TMZ reports, describing the situation as "acrimonious." In the divorce, she's asking for spousal support "but for it not to be awarded to Kurt."

There was reportedly no prenup signed when the couple got married in October 2011. They don't have any kids together, either.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.