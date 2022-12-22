'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Tori Spelling Hospitalized

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling recently revealed she's been hospitalized.

Spelling shared the update in an Instagram Story post yesterday (December 21), which has since been taken down. She told her followers, "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

Spelling said she'd been "low on oxygen" before being admitted to the hospital. In addition to having difficulties breathing, she also had high blood pressure and "crazy dizziness." While doctors are running tests to figure out what's going on with her health, Spelling hopes to "get home to my kids" ahead of the holidays. She shares five kids —15-year-old Liam, 14-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn and 5-year-old Beau— with husband Dean McDermott. Her husband also shared a son, 24-year-old Jack, with ex Mary Jo Eustace.

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," she continued, seemingly addressing her critics. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

We send Spelling our best wishes for a speedy recovery.