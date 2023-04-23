Zendaya Shocks Fans With Surprise Coachella Performance
By Sarah Tate
April 23, 2023
Zendaya shocked her fans and the crowd at Coachella on Saturday (April 22) night when she joined Labrinth onstage for a surprise performance, which also marked her first time performing in years.
Labrinth hit the stage at the California festival for its second weekend, and the crowd couldn't contain their excitement when he brought out Zendaya to sing "I'm Tired" as well as "All Of Us" from her hit show Euphoria, per Page Six. Zendaya, who said she had never heard screaming like what came from the crowd when she walked on stage, wore a baby pink dress over a white shirt with black thigh-high laced-up heeled boots.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND pic.twitter.com/oBXCLNm89K— j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023
Zendaya took to her Instagram Stories Saturday night to express her gratitude for Labrinth inviting her to perform and making her feel "safe" to step on stage again as well as the crowd for helping ease her nerves.
"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight... wow... my heart is so full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful."
The surprise collaboration is the first time Zendaya has performed in over seven years. Last year, she opened up about why she could never be a pop star during a chat with Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield in Variety's Actors on Actors conversation.
"I was talking to [Euphoria showrunner] Sam [Levinson] about this earlier. I was like I don't know if I could ever be a pop star. It's because as an actor there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like," she said, adding, "And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it's all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue, gets to take on that stuff."