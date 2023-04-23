Zendaya Shocks Fans With Surprise Coachella Performance

The surprise collaboration is the first time Zendaya has performed in over seven years. Last year, she opened up about why she could never be a pop star during a chat with Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield in Variety's Actors on Actors conversation.

"I was talking to [Euphoria showrunner] Sam [Levinson] about this earlier. I was like I don't know if I could ever be a pop star. It's because as an actor there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like," she said, adding, "And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it's all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue, gets to take on that stuff."