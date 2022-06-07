Zendaya Shares Why She Doesn't Think She 'Could Ever Be A Pop Star'

Zendaya continued on the subject, "And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue, gets to take on that stuff.."

The actress recorded the song "I'm Tired" with musician Labrinth for the hit HBO show Euphoria. But Zendaya's music career goes all the way back to her Shake It Up days. In 2011, she released her first single "Swag It Out" and followed it up with "Watch Me" which charted. Her debut album Zendaya was released in September 2013. Euphoria wasn't Zendaya's only acting role that let her show off her musical abilities. She was also featured on the song "Rewrite the Stars" with co-star Zac Efron for the 2017 film The Greatest Showman.

