Zendaya Shares Why She Doesn't Think She 'Could Ever Be A Pop Star'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya sat down with Andrew Garfield for a mini Spider-Man: No Way Home reunion. During the pair's Variety Actors on Actors conversation, Zendaya opened up about the difference between being a pop star and being a famous actor.

At one point in the conversation, the actors discussed staying grounded and authentic while being a figure in the public eye. "I was talking to Sam about this earlier. I was like I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star. It’s because as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like," she revealed.

Zendaya continued on the subject, "And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue, gets to take on that stuff.."

The actress recorded the song "I'm Tired" with musician Labrinth for the hit HBO show Euphoria. But Zendaya's music career goes all the way back to her Shake It Up days. In 2011, she released her first single "Swag It Out" and followed it up with "Watch Me" which charted. Her debut album Zendaya was released in September 2013. Euphoria wasn't Zendaya's only acting role that let her show off her musical abilities. She was also featured on the song "Rewrite the Stars" with co-star Zac Efron for the 2017 film The Greatest Showman.

To read Zendaya and Andrew Garfield's full conversation, click here.

Zendaya
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.