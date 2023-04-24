Famed Podcasters Make History At Inaugural Black Effect Podcast Festival

From the moment fans walked in to Pullman Yards, they were greeted by a slew of exciting activations and food trucks. The massive crowd was a mixture of podcast fans and content creators of all ages who came equipped with phones and cameras to record history, and take notes. Hotboy Tony and Dirt Dawg, hosts of the Raw Table Talk podcast, came to festival to network and pick up on pointers and tips on how to make their show "bigger and better.”

“When I heard about it on the radio, Charlamagne made it sound so good like it was going to be a great opportunity we couldn’t miss out on," Tony said.



Newcomers, like the Raw Table Talk podcast and other shows who were in the building, also had the opportunity to meet with seasoned podcast producers at the Black Effect Career Corner. They could also shoot their shot at developing a hit show at the "Pitch Your Podcast" booth. Black Effect producer Aaron "A King" Howard, who's credits include iHeartPodcast's 50 Years of Hip-Hop, shared the benefits of giving an equal opportunity to all creators at the festival.



“Black Effect put on this festival to engage with the people, the people who support the podcast on this network,” Howard said. “We want to talk to the people. That’s the real goal. People want to get that information and find out how to do this thing. They may have started a podcast and stopped a podcast. So we’re here to lend our expertise however we can.”

